Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream pick up their third straight win, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 72-63

Allisha Gray led the way with 21 PTS, Rhyne Howard follow with 19 of her own. On the night where Tina Charles moved into 2nd all-time in scoring she finished with 12 PTS, 17 REBS.

