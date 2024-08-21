Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 21, 2024
August 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream pick up their third straight win, defeating the Phoenix Mercury 72-63
Allisha Gray led the way with 21 PTS, Rhyne Howard follow with 19 of her own. On the night where Tina Charles moved into 2nd all-time in scoring she finished with 12 PTS, 17 REBS.
