Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 24, 2024
September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The NY Liberty secures a spot in the Semi-Finals after defeating the Atlanta Dream 91-82 in Game 2, completing the series 2-0.
Sabrina Ionescu drops a playoff career high of 36 PTS and 9 REB!
