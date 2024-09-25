Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 24, 2024

September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The NY Liberty secures a spot in the Semi-Finals after defeating the Atlanta Dream 91-82 in Game 2, completing the series 2-0.

Sabrina Ionescu drops a playoff career high of 36 PTS and 9 REB!

