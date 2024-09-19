Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream defeat the #1 seed New York Liberty 78-67, behind Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon with 13 PTS each!

With Chicago's loss to the Sun, the Dream have officially secured the #8 seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google

