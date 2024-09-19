Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024
September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream defeat the #1 seed New York Liberty 78-67, behind Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon with 13 PTS each!
With Chicago's loss to the Sun, the Dream have officially secured the #8 seed in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 19, 2024
- September 19 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
- Atlanta Dream 78, New York Liberty 67 - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Gameday Information - Los Angeles Sparks
- WNBA Playoffs Schedule Update: Mercury First Round - Phoenix Mercury
- Washington Mystics Conclude Milestone Regular Season - Washington Mystics
- Mystics vs. Fever Postgame Information - September 19 - Washington Mystics
- Liberty Drop Regular Season Finale - New York Liberty
- Fever to Face Connecticut in First Round of Playoffs - Indiana Fever
- Aces to Square off against Seattle in First Round of WNBA Playoffs - Las Vegas Aces
- Atlanta Dream Clinch Berth in 2024 WNBA Playoffs - Atlanta Dream
- Tina Charles Moves to First on WNBA's Total Rebounds, Double-Doubles Lists - Atlanta Dream
- Lynx Announce Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award Recipient for 2024 Season - Minnesota Lynx
- Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Phoenix Mercury
- Minnesota Lynx Re-Sign Olivia Époupa - Minnesota Lynx
- WNBA on ION More Than Doubles Viewership from 2023 and Delivers 23.37 Million Viewers During 2024 Season - WNBA
- Fever Close out Regular Season at Mystics on Thursday Night - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.