Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Liberty clawed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Dream 79-72, the largest comeback in the W this season
Leonie Fiebich dropped a career-high 21 PTS with 4 threes, while Breanna Stewart powered the comeback with 18 PTS and 10 REB!
