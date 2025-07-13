Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2025

July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Liberty clawed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Dream 79-72, the largest comeback in the W this season

Leonie Fiebich dropped a career-high 21 PTS with 4 threes, while Breanna Stewart powered the comeback with 18 PTS and 10 REB!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.