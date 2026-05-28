Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2026

Published on May 28, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







A dub at home?! Say less

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Atlanta Dream, 96-81, securing their 3rd straight win to improve to 5-2!

Courtney Williams: 25 PTS | 3 3PM | 3 REB | 7 AST Natasha Howard: 22 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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