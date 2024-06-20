Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2024
June 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx advance to 12-3, their best start since their championship season in 2017, after defeating the Dream 68-55
