Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2024
July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Minnesota Lynx won their final game at home before the break in a 86-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream
Kayla McBride led the way for the Lynx dropping 30 PTS on 9-17 FG & 4-8 3 PT! Natisha Hiedeman added in a season-high 18 PTS on 6-12 FG.
