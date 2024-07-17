Atlanta Dream vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 17, 2024

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx won their final game at home before the break in a 86-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream

Kayla McBride led the way for the Lynx dropping 30 PTS on 9-17 FG & 4-8 3 PT! Natisha Hiedeman added in a season-high 18 PTS on 6-12 FG.

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.