Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2024
September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream kept their foot on the gas from the very beginning to defeat the LA Sparks 80-62
Tina Charles led the way with 23 PTS & 10 REB, while Rhyne Howard added in 19 PTS
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
