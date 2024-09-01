Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream kept their foot on the gas from the very beginning to defeat the LA Sparks 80-62

Tina Charles led the way with 23 PTS & 10 REB, while Rhyne Howard added in 19 PTS

