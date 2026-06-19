Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2026
Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream come away with the road win as they defeat the Fever 108-101
Angel Reese: 21 PTS | 11 REB | 8/14 from the field Recorded her 10th double-double of the szn Jordin Canada: 18 PTS | 5 AST | 4 STL
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx - 6/19/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries Awarded Silver Effie for Brand Creation and 2025 Launch Campaign - Golden State Valkyries
- AREA15, Las Vegas Aces Announce 12-Month Partnership Celebrating Southern Nevada Pride, Community, Fan Engagement - Las Vegas Aces
- Sparks Suffer Home Loss to Minnesota - Los Angeles Sparks
- New York Liberty to Host 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Presented by Coinbase on June 30 at Barclays Center - New York Liberty
- Aces Clinch Spot in 2026 Commissioner's Cup Championship Game with 86-76 Win at Phoenix - Las Vegas Aces
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (6.18.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 91, Wings 80 - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Brionna Jones Injury Update
- Atlanta Dream Adds Sixth State Farm Arena Game as Fan Demand Continues to Soar
- Atlanta Dream and Renee Montgomery's C SUITE 21 Launch Retail Collection
- Dream Notches First-Ever Win against Expansion Toronto Tempo
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 102, Toronto Tempo 77