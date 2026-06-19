Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 18, 2026

Published on June 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream come away with the road win as they defeat the Fever 108-101

Angel Reese: 21 PTS | 11 REB | 8/14 from the field Recorded her 10th double-double of the szn Jordin Canada: 18 PTS | 5 AST | 4 STL

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 18, 2026

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