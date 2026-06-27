WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Atlanta Dream vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 26, 2026

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video


The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Dream, 78-75!

Kiah Stokes and Gabby Williams came in clutch to round out this win for the Valkyries at home!

Stokes: 13 PTS | 7 BLK (franchise-record) | 4 REB | 2 3PM Williams: 16 PTS | 4 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.

Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics

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