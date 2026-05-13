Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 12, 2026

Published on May 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream defeat the Wings, 77-72.

Allisha Gray: 26 PTS | 4 REB | 4 3PM Jordin Canada: 19 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST Angel Reese: 12 PTS | 16 REB Rhyne Howard: 14 PTS | 4 AST | 3 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 12, 2026

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