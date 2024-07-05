Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2024

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings outlast the Atlanta Dream 85-82 in the final minutes of the 4Q to pick up their 3rd home win of the szn

Arike Ogunbowale and Jacy Sheldon led the way for the Wings with 19 PTS & 17 PTS respectively!

#WelcometotheW

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.