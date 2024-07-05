Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Dallas Wings outlast the Atlanta Dream 85-82 in the final minutes of the 4Q to pick up their 3rd home win of the szn
Arike Ogunbowale and Jacy Sheldon led the way for the Wings with 19 PTS & 17 PTS respectively!
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
