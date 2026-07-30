Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 29, 2026
Published on July 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
FINAL IN DALLAS
The @AtlantaDream edge the Wings, 82-81, behind 25 points from Allisha Gray, including the game-winning go-ahead jumper in the closing seconds!
Allisha Gray: 25 PTS (8-13 FG) Angel Reese: 22 PTS (9-18 FG) | 12 REB | 4 AST | 4 STL
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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