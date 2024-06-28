Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream hand the Connecticut Sun their 2nd home loss of the szn in a 78-74 dub

Allisha Gray led the charge for the Dream with 17 PTS (6-10 FG), 5 REB, 2 BLK, & 2 3PT!

