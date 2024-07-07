Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2024

July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Final Score: 80-67

The Connecticut Sun get their third straight win and led by as many as 20 PTS in this one

DeWanna Bonner had a career day with 23 PTS and a career-high 7 3PM

