Atlanta Dream vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2024
July 7, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Final Score: 80-67
The Connecticut Sun get their third straight win and led by as many as 20 PTS in this one
DeWanna Bonner had a career day with 23 PTS and a career-high 7 3PM
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
