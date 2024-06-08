Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2024
June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream hold off the Chicago Sky 89-80 to pick up the Commissioner's Cup dub
Tina Charles dropped 22 PTS & 7 REB, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added in 18 PTS & 4 REB of her own!
#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2024
- Postgame Notes: Sky Lose 80-89 to Dream, Cardoso Records First Career Start - Chicago Sky
- Atlanta 89, Chicago 80 game Notes - Atlanta Dream
- Aces Continue Commissioner's Cup Play with Sunday Road Tilt vs. Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury - June 9 - Dallas Wings
- Liberty Stop Sun to Clinch Commissioner's Cup Championship Berth - New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream Fall to New York Liberty, 61-78 - Atlanta Dream
- Sunday's Dallas Wings-Phoenix Mercury Game to Feature Sneakerhead Showcase - Dallas Wings
- Aces Fall to Storm 78-65, Drop to 1-1 in Commissioner's Cup Games - Las Vegas Aces
- Defense Leads Way as Storm Downs Las Vegas, 76-65 - Seattle Storm
- Defense Leads Way as Storm Downs Las Vegas, 78-65 - Seattle Storm
- Dallas Wings Fall at Los Angeles Sparks 81-72 - Dallas Wings
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Atlanta 89, Chicago 80 game Notes
- Atlanta Dream Fall to New York Liberty, 61-78
- Atlanta Dream Announce Commissioner's Cup Recipient, Open Play against Connecticut
- Rhyne Howard Named to 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team
- Atlanta Dream 50, Connecticut Sun 69 Postgame Notes