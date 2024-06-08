Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2024

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream hold off the Chicago Sky 89-80 to pick up the Commissioner's Cup dub

Tina Charles dropped 22 PTS & 7 REB, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added in 18 PTS & 4 REB of her own!

#WelcometotheW | WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.