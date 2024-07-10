Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024
July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream battled hard, but Sky win 78-69.
For the Sky it was Chennedy Carter who led the way with 19 PTS, Rookie duo Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese both tabbed double-doubles
Allisha Gray had a game-high 20 PTS for the Dream
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
