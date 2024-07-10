Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2024

July 10, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream battled hard, but Sky win 78-69.

For the Sky it was Chennedy Carter who led the way with 19 PTS, Rookie duo Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese both tabbed double-doubles

Allisha Gray had a game-high 20 PTS for the Dream

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.