Atlanta Braves' NLDS Roster Includes 17 Gwinnett Alums

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves announced today their 26-player roster for the 2022 National League Division Series vs. Philadelphia. The initial group beginning the Braves' quest for a second consecutive World Series championship includes 17 former Gwinnett players.

Led by former Gwinnett manager Brian Snitker (2014-16), the G-Braves/Stripers alumni group includes:

Pitchers (8): Jesse Chavez (2021), Max Fried (2017-18), Dylan Lee (2021-22), A.J. Minter (2017, 2019, 2021), Charlie Morton (2009), Jackson Stephens (2022), Spencer Strider (2021), Kyle Wright (2018-21)

Infielders (4): Ehire Adrianza (2022), Orlando Arcia (2021-22), Austin Riley (2018-19), and Dansby Swanson (2017).

Outfielders (3): Ronald Acuña Jr. (2017-18, 2022), Guillermo Heredia (2021), and Eddie Rosario (2021-22)

Catchers (2): William Contreras (2021-22), Travis d'Arnaud (2021)

2022 Stripers Represented on Roster

Seven from the group of 17 played for the Stripers this season, including:

Dylan Lee - The 28-year-old left-hander who famously made his first career Major League start in Game 4 of last year's World Series opened 2022 with Gwinnett, going 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA, .237 BAA, and two saves (2-for-2) across 14 relief appearances. Following his second recall by Atlanta on May 23, Lee spent the rest of the season with the Braves, transferring his Triple-A dominance into a regular big-league bullpen role for the first time in his career (5-1, 2.13 ERA, .212 BAA in 46 games).

Jackson Stephens - The 28-year-old right-hander, out of affiliated baseball from 2020-21, began his comeback story as part of the Stripers' Opening Night roster. He made just one start with Gwinnett on April 7 at Memphis, turning in a quality start and earning the win (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO) in the Stripers' 5-2 victory. Atlanta selected his contract on April 12 and he spent the rest of the year as a long reliever, going 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA, .237 BAA, and two saves (2-for-3) in 39 games.

Ehire Adrianza - The 33-year-old utility-man spent three games with the Stripers in August while on the Braves' 10-day injured list with a viral infection. He batted .273 (3-for-11) with one run scored before being activated on August 22.

Orlando Arcia - A key member of Gwinnett's 2021 club, the 28-year-old infielder returned for a brief four-game rehab stint in late August while on the Braves' 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Arcia hit .231 (3-for-13) with one double and four runs scored before being activated on September 1.

Ronald Acuña Jr. - Working his way back from a right ACL tear that kept him out of last year's Postseason run, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year and three-time NL All-Star played his first live games since July 2021 with the Stripers in April. Over a six-game stretch from April 19-28, he batted .368 (7-for-19) with one double, one RBI, four runs, and three stolen bases. The Braves activated Acuña on April 28.

Eddie Rosario - Rosario began his Braves organization career with a rehab assignment in Gwinnett in August 2021, and he returned to the Stripers for a second rehab stint in 2022. While on Atlanta's 10-day injured list following a procedure on his right retina, Rosario hit .273 (9-for-33) with two doubles, four runs, and five RBIs in eight games from June 25-July 3.

William Contreras - The 24-year-old catcher was on the Braves' Opening Day roster but played just once before being optioned to Gwinnett on April 12. His second career stint with the Stripers was a short one, a 13-game stretch in which he batted .292 (14-for-48) with three doubles, two runs, and eight RBIs. Atlanta recalled Contreras on April 28 and he went on to produce his first NL All-Star campaign, batting .278 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs, and an .860 OPS in 97 Major League games.

Gwinnett Alums on Coaching Staff

The Braves' coaching staff also includes three Gwinnett alums, including Snitker, assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes (was Gwinnett's hitting coach in 2019), and bullpen catcher Jose Yepez (played from 2013-15).

Fried Starts Game 1, Continues Gwinnett Alumni Streak

Max Fried's Game 1 start in the NLDS will mark the Braves' 30th consecutive Postseason game in which their starting pitcher is a Gwinnett alum. Fried is one of 13 different starters in that span, joining Ian Anderson, Jesse Chavez, Tucker Davidson, Mike Foltynewicz, Dylan Lee, A.J. Minter, Charlie Morton, Sean Newcomb, Anibal Sanchez, Mike Soroka, Bryse Wilson, and Kyle Wright.

The last time Atlanta started a non-Gwinnett alum in a Postseason game was October 7, 2019 when Dallas Keuchel started Game 4 of the NLDS vs. St. Louis.

NLDS Begins Today

The Braves begin the best-of-five NLDS today at Truist Park. First pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies is set for 1:07 p.m. ET. For continuing coverage of former Stripers players in the MLB Postseason, follow @davelezotte on Twitter and @GoStripers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

