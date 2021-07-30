Atlanta Braves Catcher Travis D'Arnaud Joins Gwinnett for Rehab Assignment

July 30, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Atlanta Braves announced today that catcher Travis d'Arnaud has joined the Gwinnett Stripers on a Major League rehab assignment.

On the 60-day injured list since May 2 with a left thumb sprain, d'Arnaud is scheduled to play his first rehab game with the Stripers tonight in Memphis. He is expected to return with the team to Coolray Field on Tuesday for the opener of a six-game series vs. Charlotte.

The 32-year-old d'Arnaud batted .220 with four doubles, two home runs, and 11 RBIs in 23 games with the Braves before suffering the injury on May 1 at Toronto. Signed by Atlanta as a free agent on November 24, 2019, he won a National League Silver Slugger award in his first season with the Braves in 2020, hitting .321 with eight doubles, nine homers, 34 RBIs, and a .919 OPS in 44 games.

Tickets for Gwinnett's next home series starting Tuesday, August 3 vs. Charlotte are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.