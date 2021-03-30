Atlanta Announces 2021 Rome Field Staff

ROME, GA - The Atlanta Braves released their 2021 field staffs for all four of their minor league clubs on Tuesday, and Kanekoa Texeira has been named the Rome Braves manager.

Texeira will make his managerial debut in Rome, following his assignment as Rome's pitching coach in 2019. Prior to joining Rome in 2019, Texeira spent the previous two seasons at Rookie-Danville after retiring from his professional playing career following the 2016 season. The Hawaii native was a part of six different organizations (Chicago [AL], New York [AL], Seattle, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Atlanta) over a 10-year playing career that included 49 appearances (2010-11) at the Major League level. The 2021 season will be his fourth season coaching.

"I'm excited and I can't wait to get going," said Texeira. "We have gone a long time without playing baseball, and I know everyone is ready to play again. I never thought of being a manager until the idea was presented to me. After that, I couldn't stop thinking about it and how great it would be. Now it's time to go to work."

The rest of Rome's field staff includes five new staff members and one returning staff member.

Bo Henning will take over as Rome's pitching coach after joining the organization in 2020 with coaching stops at Nova Southeastern University and the Wilmar Stingers of the Northwest League. Henning acts as part owner alongside his father and brother of the Sacramento Sports Center, a baseball academy on the west coast.

Danny Santiesteban will resume duties as the Braves High-A hitting coach following his stint at the same position for the Florida Fire Frogs in 2019. Santiesteban, coaching in his third season in the Braves organization, also served as the hitting coach for the DSL Braves in 2018. He played four seasons in the Twins organization from 2005-2008.

Angel Flores will move up to coaching Rome's staff after helping the GCL Braves coaching staff in 2019. Bobby Moore will return as a coach for Rome and will serve his eighth season with the team and his 24th with the Braves' farm system.

Jesus Aviles will take over as Rome's athletic trainer after serving the Braves' DSL club in the same role in 2019. Tyler Enns will round out Rome's 2021 coaching staff and will be the team's new strength coach.

