Atlético Ottawa Sign Atleti Youth Development Standout Tristan Crampton

March 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ottawa, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced the signing of local goalkeeper Tristan Crampton to his first professional contract, guaranteed through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Crampton, 23, is a product of the Atleti Development Program who spent time with OSU Atlético, AS Gatineau, and FC Gatineau. Crampton played a pivotal role in helping the OSU Atlético's Men's Reserve Team capture a 2024 Championship in Ligue1 Québec. His performance over the course of last season earned Crampton the Golden Glove Award as Ligue1 Québec's best goalkeeper.

"Tristan demonstrated he was ready for an opportunity with the first team and now he is making the most of it," said Director of Football Development Drew Beckie, adding "He has proven he is ready for professional football. I am excited for his potential."

Crampton, who was born and raised in the Ottawa/Gatineau area, has been involved in Atleti's pre-season training camp, presented by WestJet, since February. He recently completed his third year at l'Université de Québec ȧ Trois-Riviėres in Trois-Riviėres, Que., where he represented Les Patriotes' men's soccer team for three U SPORTS campaigns.

"It feels great to continue my journey in Ottawa," said Crampton. "With incredible role models like Nate Ingham along with a young and hungry team, I look forward to contributing this season with Atlético."

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of March 13:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN), Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Tyr Walker (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Manny Aparicio (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX) Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP),

Forwards: Monty Patterson (NZ), David Rodríguez (MEX), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

Nine players have been invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Development Program)

