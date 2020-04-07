"At Home with the RubberDucks" Show Will Launch 640 WHLO as Team's New Radio Home

April 7, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - While the Akron RubberDucks had been scheduled to start the 2020 Eastern League season this weekend, they will still take flight on a new radio home, 640 WHLO, Akron's News & Talk, continuing a longstanding partnership with iHeartMedia Akron/Canton. A weekly "At Home with the RubberDucks" show will debut on Sunday, April 12, at 6 p.m. ET on 640 WHLO and the iHeartRadio App.

Before the RubberDucks take the field and begin their season powered by FirstEnergy, "At Home with the RubberDucks" will bring listeners an hour of baseball, with stories of the game in Northeast Ohio and updates on the preparation for more Affordable Family Fun at Canal Park. Hosted by broadcasters Marco LaNave and Jim Clark, a 2019 inductee into the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame entering his 28th season with the franchise, the weekly show will air Sundays at 6 p.m. ET on 640 WHLO until the RubberDucks season begins. The show will also be available on the Akron RubberDucks podcast on the iHeartRadio app and at akronrubberducks.com.

"As we await the first pitch of the 2020 season, 'At Home with the RubberDucks' on 640 WHLO will provide a taste of baseball amid this unique hiatus," LaNave said. "We are even more excited for the return of the RubberDucks baseball on the field, and WHLO's powerful signal will bring the action to fans across the region like never before."

iHeartMedia Akron/Canton Senior Vice President of Programming Keith Kennedy added, "Baseball is magical on the radio, and we're thrilled to continue our iHeartMedia partnership with the Akron RubberDucks."

When the season begins, live home and road RubberDucks broadcasts powered by FirstEnergy will be available for free on the following platforms:

640 WHLO-AM Radio

640 WHLO on the iHeartRadio App

640whlo.com

akronrubberducks.com

MiLB First Pitch App

The free iHeartRadio App also carries on-demand interviews and game highlights on the Akron RubberDucks podcast.

RubberDucks home broadcasts on 640 WHLO can also be heard on MiLB.TV - the platform carrying home broadcasts from every Eastern League ballpark and six levels of Minor League Baseball. Subscriptions are available at MiLB.TV.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com, which also has the latest updates and information on the RubberDucks season. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

While the RubberDucks front office continues to work remotely, staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

