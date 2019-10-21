Astros World Series Gear Now Available at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Fresh off the American League championship and berth in the 2019 World Series, fans can purchase the official locker room apparel of the Houston Astros at Hook, Line & Sinker at Whataburger Field.

The official locker room shirt and hat worn during the Astros' celebration following their Game 6 victory in the AL Championship Series is now on sale for $40 each.

Shirts and hats are limited and available on a first come, first serve basis at Hook, Line & Sinker at Whataburger Field or by phone at 361-561-4700.

