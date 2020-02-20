Astros Futures Weekend Returns April 5

CORPUS CHRISTI - For the second year in a row, the Triple-A Round Rock Express and Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks will give fans a glimpse of what's to come during Houston Astros Futures Weekend from April 4-5. The Express and Hooks will face off in a two-game, home-and-home exhibition series just before the start of the Minor League Baseball season.

Dell Diamond, home of the Express, will host the first game of the series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. The two teams will then travel south to Corpus Christi for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch in game two at Whataburger Field, home of the Hooks, on Sunday, April 5.

This week, Hooks season members have access to an exclusive presale for the Sunday, April 5 friendly at Whataburger Field. Those tickets will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 20.

Tickets may be purchased at AstrosFutures.com or by calling 361-561-HOOK (4665).

The two-game series will likely be loaded with top talent as 14 of the Astros' current top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, played with either Round Rock or Corpus Christi in 2019, including the organization's top overall prospect, RHP Forrest Whitley as well as five others who are currently ranked in the top 10: RHP Bryan Abreu (#4), INF Abraham Toro (#5), RHP Tyler Ivey (#6), RHP Cristian Javier (#9) and RHP Brandon Bielak (#10). Six of those top 30 prospects suited up for both the Express and Hooks a year ago.

The inaugural Houston Astros Futures Weekend proved to be true to its name as 14 players who appeared in the exhibition series logged Major League service time in 2019, including OF Yordan Alvarez, INF Myles Straw, INF Abraham Toro, OF Kyle Tucker and RHP Jose Urquidy.

Both the Round Rock Express and Corpus Christi Hooks were founded by Ryan Sanders Baseball. Round Rock served as the Astros' Double-A affiliate from 2000 until moving to the Triple-A level when the Hooks were founded in 2005. Corpus Christi has served as Houston's Double-A club since their inception while Round Rock is entering its second season back within the Astros organization after eight years as the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate.

Also returning to Houston Astros Futures Weekend is the exclusive broadcast partner, FloSports. The innovator in live digital sports and original content, FloSports is set to provide live and on-demand coverage of Houston Astros Futures Weekend exclusively on FloBaseball.tv.

To access live and on-demand coverage of the Houston Astros Futures Weekend and other baseball content, visit FloBaseball.tv to become a subscriber. The annual subscription unlocks access to premium content and live events across the entire FloSports network of 20+ sports categories including softball, cycling, wrestling, grappling, bowling and more. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, the App Store and Google Play Store.

