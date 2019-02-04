Astros Futures Weekend March 31 at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Some of the top talent from the Houston Astros farm system will give fans a glimpse of what's to come during the inaugural Houston Astros Futures Weekend on March 30-31. The Triple-A Round Rock Express and Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks will face off in a two-game, home-and-home series just before the start of the Minor League Baseball season.

Whataburger Field, home of the Hooks, will play host to the first game of the series at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. The two teams will then travel to Round Rock for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch at Dell Diamond, home of the Express, on Sunday, March 31.

"This exhibition series is the perfect way to celebrate Round Rock's return to the Astros system," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. "The Express have a first-class front office and we are thrilled to host them at Whataburger Field. We want to thank the Astros for giving us the opportunity to show off all of the former Hooks and future Hooks who will help Houston capture another World Series title."

The two-game set promises to be chock-full of future stars as 14 of the Astros' top 20 prospects, according to MLB.com, played at either the Double-A or Triple-A level in 2018, including the club's top six prospects. Pitchers Forrest Whitley (#7), Josh James (#62), Corbin Martin (#81) and J.B. Bukauskas (#97) as well as outfielders Kyle Tucker (#8) and Yordan Alvarez (#44) all recently appeared in MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects list as well.

"We are incredibly excited to kick off our historic 20th anniversary season with what should be a great showcase for some of the top prospects not only in the Astros organization, but in all of baseball," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Futures Weekend provides us a great opportunity to welcome our friends in Corpus Christi to town and highlight our return to the Astros family."

Both the Round Rock Express and Corpus Christi Hooks were founded by Ryan Sanders Baseball. Round Rock served as the Astros' Double-A affiliate from 2000 until moving to the Triple-A level when the Hooks were founded in 2005. Corpus Christi has served as Houston's Double-A club since their inception while Round Rock is rejoining the organization after spending the last eight years as the top affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Hooks Season Members currently have access to a presale for the March 30 exhibition game at Whataburger Field. The general public can purchase tickets beginning Friday, February 8.

Tickets will available at the Whataburger Field Box Office, by calling 361-561-HOOK (4665), or visiting cchooks.com.

The 15th season of Hooks Baseball officially opens Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field for a 6:15 tilt against the first-year Amarillo Sod Poodles (San Diego Padres).

