Astros Announce Tourists '22 Coaching Staff

ASHEVILLE- The Houston Astros Player Development Department has announced its minor league field staff for the 2022 season. Nate Shaver is coming back for his second season to manage the Asheville Tourists. Joining Nate on the Tourists staff is Pitching Coach Jose Rada, Hitting Coach Rene Rojas, Development Coach Mike Ramazzotti, Trainer AJ Smith, and Strength Coach Sam Knox.

Shaver, 35, navigated the Tourists through an unpredictable 2021 season to a 54-62 overall record. Despite finishing under .500, Asheville's skipper paced the Tourists to a 30-28 home record and guided Asheville to wins in 13 of their final 18 road contests.

Nate, who hails from The Dalles, Oregon, joined the Astros organization in 2018 as a Developmental Coach for the Carolina League champion Buies Creek Astros. In 2019 he became the High-A Manager for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Shaver played collegiately at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Oregon and New Mexico State University.

"I am excited to welcome Nate and his family back to Asheville," said Tourists President and Owner Brian DeWine. "Nate implemented a strategic and respectful culture with the Tourists in 2021. To have that leadership back this season will be great for the fans and for the community."

Rojas is also back for his second season to coach the hitters. Rene's Tourists led offense finished first in the High-A East League with a .262 team batting average in 2021. Rada, 33, has worked his way up the Astros organization ranks and will take on the task of developing Asheville's pitching staff. Rada has coached in the Dominican Summer League, the Gulf Coast League, and most recently the Complex League.

The Tourists are scheduled to begin the season on Friday, April 8 on the road at Bowling Green. The Home Opener is on Tuesday, April 12 against the Greenville Drive. Full and Half Season Seat Plans as well as Flex Voucher Plans can be purchased by calling (828) 258-0428.

