Astros Affiliated Woodpeckers and Tourists Schedule Exhibition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the High-A Asheville Tourists will play an exhibition game at McCormick Field on Wednesday, April 6th. This will be the first matchup in a recurring series each year with the site of the game alternating between the two Astros affiliated, North Carolina franchises.

The exhibition game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EST and the gates to McCormick Field will open at 5:35 p.m. Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale Tuesday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased through the Asheville Tourists' website or by calling their front office.

The Woodpeckers will open their regular season in Kannapolis on Friday, April 8th and return to Segra Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, April 12th against the visiting Salem Red Sox. Single game tickets for the '22 campaign go on sale this Saturday, March 12th at 9 a.m., in-person only, at Segra Stadium.

