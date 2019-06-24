Askew Becomes First Stingrays Signing for 2019-20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of forward Cameron Askew Monday, the team's first ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Askew made his pro debut last season with the Stingrays and totaled 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists) in 47 games along with a +8 rating. In five playoff appearances, Askew also added three assists.

"We're excited about having Cam back," said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Steve Bergin. "We had a general idea of what to expect when he came in last year but I think there was a little unknown based on his age and his experience. It took him a little bit to get going but once he got comfortable he really excelled. Coming into his second year we're expecting big things. He has a full summer of knowing exactly what he needs to get ready and we talked about what he needs to improve on but he's got a ton of potential and we think he can have a really good pro career and make a big impact for us."

The Boston, Mass. native's 17 tallies ranked fourth on the team and was second among rookies. Askew also accounted for six power play goals, which were second-most on the squad.

"After last year there was no real thought about playing anywhere else," Askew said. "I love South Carolina, I'm pretty close with Coach Bergin and I'm happy to play for him next year. It was a pretty easy decision for me to come back and I'm already looking forward to getting down there."

Before beginning his pro career with the Stingrays, the forward appeared in 327 games over five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Askew, who measures 6-foot-4 and weighs 212 pounds, finished with a total of 218 points on 100 goals and 118 assists during his QMJHL career.

During his rookie season, Askew, who was the youngest player on the team at 22-years-old, was very popular and well-liked among his teammates.

"Everyone was rooting and cheering for him," Bergin said. "They all wanted to help him get better and he was a sponge, he was really receptive to being coachable and being taught. He's a quiet guy but I think he's very smart, he watches and sees how people act and what they do and I think he's going to have a really successful pro career because of that."

Askew added that he's continued those conversations with his teammates from last season over the summer.

"I made very good friends down there," Askew said. "We're staying in touch with group chats and just talking about things we did down there that were fun and looking forward to getting back and playing hockey again. It's nice to be home and see your family and friends, but once you're home for a couple weeks you want to get back to playing games. I just love the city and the team. I think Bergy's going to be a great coach and he'll be good for me so I'm definitely excited to get back down there and I'm looking forward to another year."

The 27th season of South Carolina Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

