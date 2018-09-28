Ashley Schutt Named Pacific Coast League Woman Executive of the Year

September 28, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Rainiers Director of Baseball Operations and Merchandise, Ashley Schutt, has been selected as the Pacific Coast League's sole nominee for the 2018 Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award, the team announced today.

As the only nominee for the award from the 16-team PCL, Schutt will go up against representatives from all 16 Minor League Baseball circuits for the national award, which will be announced at the Baseball Winter Meetings in December. The Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award has been presented annually since 1976 to a woman who has made outstanding contributions to her club, her league, or to baseball.

"I am extremely honored to have been nominated for this award," Schutt said. "The work we have done and continue to do in Tacoma has been incredible, and I am proud to have played a part in making it such a success. Women play a crucial role in baseball offices around the country, and being nominated among many other talented and driven women is a special kind of honor."

Schutt has worked with the Rainiers since 2006, and has been a full-time member of Tacoma's front office staff since 2008. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Business Administration in 2008 and immediately took a job with Tacoma managing the club's baseball operations, coordinating team travel and logistics.

In 2011 she added merchandise and team store operations to her responsibilities, and has since vaulted the Rainiers into Minor League Baseball's list of Top 25 teams in licensed merchandise sales. Since opening the Cheney Stadium Team Store relaunched in 2011, Schutt has expanded the Rainiers "R hat" options from two styles to the current offering of 115 styles and grown hat sales 245 percent. Tacoma has landed in the MiLB Top 25 for a franchise-record three straight years from 2015-17, with sales growing nearly 120 percent over that stretch.

"I met Ashley when I first started with the Rainiers back in 2007 while she was an intern," Tacoma Rainiers Team President Aaron Artman said. "It was clear that we wanted her to join the organization full time once she graduated from college, and it's one of the best decisions we ever made. She is universally respected by our Major League Baseball and Pacific Coast League partners, and has been instrumental in driving our merchandise operation, mixing creativity with an attention to detail and common sense. I'm thrilled that she won this honor at the league level, and I think she will represent our city and our organization well on the national level."

Schutt, who was born and raised in Tacoma and is a proud graduate of Stadium High School, helped transition the Rainiers through the renovation of Cheney Stadium in 2011 and played an integral role in the resoundingly successful 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game festivities.

Upon welcoming her first child into the world this morning, Schutt also added motherhood to her growing list of accomplishments. The entire Tacoma front office offers congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Ryan, on this wonderful news.

To learn more about 2019 season ticket options, party deck and suite options, or group ticket options, please email tickets@wertacoma.com or call 253-752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Tacoma Rainiers leading up to the 2019 season can be found by following the club on Twitter (@RainiersLand) and liking the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 28, 2018

Ashley Schutt Named Pacific Coast League Woman Executive of the Year - Tacoma Rainiers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.