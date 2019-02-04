Asheville Tourists Hiring for the Upcoming Season

ASHEVILLE - In preparation for the upcoming baseball season at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists are hosting a seasonal employment job fair for individuals interested in working at the ballpark.

Interviews will take place throughout the two job fairs; the first of which is scheduled for Tuesday, February 12 from 6pm - 8pm. Both jobs fairs, for those interested in joining the Tourists operation this season, are being held at McCormick Field.

Job openings include positions in the Food and Beverage operation of Professional Sports Catering for Cashiers, Cooks, Seat Service, and Currency Managers.

The Tourists are also interviewing for additional openings in Customer Service and Fan Experience, the Box Office, the Merchandise Store, Parking Assistance, Groundskeeping, Bat Boys/Bat Girls, and the Jade Bombers for crowd engagement.

Mascot positions are also available and those interested in a mascot position should plan on attending the job fair.

Job applications are available to download online or may be filled out at the ballpark. View more information on the job fair or download an application. A second job fair is scheduled for Saturday, February 16 from 9am - noon.

