Asheville Tourists 2023 Schedule Released

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists Baseball Club has officially released its 2023 schedule. Opening Day is Thursday, April 6 vs. Bowling Green. The Tourists will play a total of 132 games; 66 at McCormick Field and 66 on the road. The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, September 10.

The Tourists will host all five teams in the South Atlantic League's Southern division in 2023, along with Northern division opponents Greensboro, Brooklyn, and for the first time ever, the Wilmington Blue Rocks.

For information on season tickets call the Asheville Tourists Front Office at (828) 258-0428 or email questions to info@theashevilletourists.com. Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

