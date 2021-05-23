Asheville Mounts Miraculous Comeback for 13-12 Walk-Off Win

Asheville, NC - The Tourists plated four runs in the eighth and one in the ninth and overcame two four-run deficits to win, 13-12, the series finale in walk-off fashion at McCormick Field Sunday afternoon.

Leading, 7-3, in the top of the fifth and 12-8 in the top of the seventh inning, Greenville (8-10) pitching allowed a combined two homers, one RBI double and two run-scoring singles as Asheville scored 10 of its 13 runs from the fifth inning on.

The Tourists won the series, 4-2.

Brendan Cellucci was charged with the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, over his 1.0 inning of work between the eighth and ninth innings. Greenville's starter, Brian Van Belle, pitched 4.0 innings and surrendered three runs on six hits and one walk. Yusniel Padron-Artilles allowed five runs over 1.2 innings. The only Drive pitcher not to allow a hit or run was Jose Espada who pitched 0.1 inning. Overall, Asheville registered 16 hits and five walks.

Chandler Casey earned the win after throwing 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Offensively, the Drive were led by Tyler Dearden with four RBI. He hit a three-run home run and drew a bases loaded walk. Tyreque Reed also went deep for his sixth of the year. Tyler Esplin, Cole Brannen and Reed tallied two-hit performances.

Greenville once again jumped out to an early lead in the second inning. Brandon Howlett and Kole Cottam both drew walks to put runners on first and second with one out. After a strikeout, Brannen grounded an RBI single to right. Cam Cannon followed with a two-run line drive single to left, giving the Drive a 3-0 advantage.

The Drive added two runs in the following frame. Reed and Cottam each drew one-out walks while Howlett was hit-by-pitch. With the bases juiced and one out, Dearden drew an RBI walk. A batter later, Nick Sogard hit a sac fly.

Asheville plated its first runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning. First, Ramiro Rodriguez hit solo homer. Following that, AJ Lee walked and advanced to second on an Alex McKenna single. Korey Lee then stroked a two-run double. The Drive led, 5-3, at the end of the third.

Greenville got two runs back in the top half of the fourth. Esplin roped a two-out double to center and came around to score a batter later when Reed blasted a two-run clout, his team-leading sixth of the year to push the lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, however, the Tourists cut the lead to 7-6 on a three-run home run by Emmanuel Valdez.

An inning later, Asheville took the lead, 8-7, on another homer, this time Cody Orr hit a two-run bomb.

Greenville took the lead right back. The Drive's five-run seventh began when Reed doubled to start the frame. Brandon Howlett then singled, moving Reed to third base. After a strikeout, Dearden blasted a three-run homer to right-center field, his fifth of the year. Michael Osinski followed that with a walk and came around to score a hitter later on Brannen's RBI triple. Cannon capped the scoring with a sac fly to put the score at 12-8.

Asheville, however, tied the game, 12-12, in the bottom of the eighth on Lee's RBI single and Scheiber's three-run double.

The Tourists then walked it off the following inning to win, 13-12.

After an off-day Monday, the Drive will travel to Rome, Georgia, to take on the Rome Braves, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday.

