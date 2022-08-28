Asheville Finishes Road Trip in Style

August 28, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM - The Asheville Tourists finished out a dominant week of baseball and a 13-game road trip with an 11-2 victory over the Winston-Salm Dash. Asheville scored all 11 of their runs off the Winston-Salem bullpen and the Tourists pitching trio of Ernesto Jaquez, Kasey Ford, and Ryan Gusto held the Dash to only two hits in the game.

Jaquez surrendered both of Winston-Salem's runs in the third inning on a hit-by-pitch and a pair of walks. The Dash used a sacrifice fly and a throwing error to push the runners across. Ford and Gusto pitched the final six innings with one hit and no runs allowed.

Asheville's offense took off in the sixth inning after mustering only one base-runner over the first five frames. Justin Williams singled to begin the sixth frame and scored all the way from first base on Jose Alvarez's double to right. Kenedy Corona then put the Tourists in front with a two-run Home Run deep over the left field wall. Joey Loperfido added a Sacrifice Fly to the four-run inning.

In the seventh, Corona cracked a two-run double, Zach Daniels blasted a two-run Home Run, and Luis Santana recorded an RBI single to blow open the game a 9-2. Tim Borden II launched a solo Home Run in the eighth and Cristian Gonzalez capped the scoring with a ninth inning Sacrifice Fly.

The Tourists had 10 players with at least one plate appearance and all ten recorded at least one hit. Asheville finished their road trip with an 8-5 record and sit 5.5 games back of first place with 13 games remaining in the regular season.

Tourists Game Recaps are presented by Jackson Electrical Contractors, Inc.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.