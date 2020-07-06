ASG That Never Was Package Unveiled

On what would have been the 2020 California League All-Star Game, the Ports are offering fans the "All-Star Game That Never Was" package!

The "ASG That Never Was" package includes two giveaways that were supposed to be handed out to fans during the Ports Opening Weekend. There is a reversible blue and gold All-Star Season bucket hat as well as an All-Star Season tumbler, both sponsored by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. Fans will also receive 2 All-Star Game commemorative tickets that were going to be used for the real ASG game.

What really makes the ASG package special is it includes MVP tickets to the 2021 season! Fans will receive a ticket to the Ports Opening Night, a ticket to the 2021 Independence Day Celebration game (which is our most popular night and biggest fireworks show of the season), in addition to three undated 2021 vouchers to use for any other game! That is a total of 5 games of the 2021 season the buyer can attend.

The All-Star Game That Never Was package is available now for only $75!

