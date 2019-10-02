A's Wild Card Roster Released

October 2, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





The Oakland A's take on the Tampa Bay Rays at the Coliseum tonight for the 2019 Wild Card Game. The Wild Card Roster was released today and of the 25 players on the roster, 15 have put on a Stockton Ports Jersey at one time in their career. Tonight's starting pitcher, Sean Manaea, made 3 rehab appearances with the Ports this season in July. Below are all the players on the Wild Card Roster who have played for the Stockton Ports, including rehab appearances:

Pitchers

Chris Bassitt (2017, 2019)

Ryan Buchter (2018)

Liam Hendriks (2016)

Jesus Luzardo (2018, 2019)

Sean Manaea (2016, 2019)

A.J. Puk (2017, 2019)

Catchers

Sean Murphy (2017)

Josh Phegley (2018, 2019)

Infielders

Franklin Barreto (2015)

Matt Champan (2015, 2017, 2018)

Sheldon Neuse (2017)

Matt Olson (2014)

Chad Pinder (2014, 2018)

Marcus Semien (2017)

Outfielders

Seth Brown (2016, 2017)

Good luck tonight, A's! Game starts at 5:09pm!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from October 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.