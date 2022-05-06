A's Recall LHP Zach Logue from Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland A's placed left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 2, with left shoulder soreness and recalled left-handed pitcher Zach Logue from Triple-A Las Vegas, the club announced today.

Irvin was 2-1 with a 2.93 ERA over five starts this season. He allowed one run or fewer in each of his last three starts (2 er in 16.0 ip, 1.13 ERA) and walked seven batters in 27.2 innings this season for an average of 2.28 per nine innings.

Logue was added to the roster as a substitute player on April 15 and made his Major League debut on April 19 vs. Baltimore, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and earning the win. The 26-year-old was one of four players acquired from Toronto for Matt Chapman on March 16. He has made four starts for Triple-A Las Vegas, compiling a 5.63 ERA (10 er in 16.0 ip) without recording a decision. Logue went 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and .231 opponents batting average in two relief appearances this spring.

