Artistic Toy Donates 2,000 Towards Royals' Teddy Bear Toss Game

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Saturday that they will be receiving 2,000 teddy bears from Artistic Toy in spirit of National Teddy Bear Day. The donated teddy bears will be featured at the Royals' Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 9 at Santander Arena.

"The Royals have been long time supporters of Artistic Toy, as we manufacture their Slapshot plush mascot," said President of Artistic Toy Katrina Marshall. "We appreciate the Royals continued support in our mission to bring joy and comfort to the those who need it most. We look forward to seeing the impact of our toy donation in our local communities (and on the ice!). It's going to be a great night!"

Fans are encouraged to contribute to the collection of teddy bears and stuffed animals at the promotional game by throwing their teddy bear/stuffed animals onto the ice after the Royals' first goal.

"We are extremely appreciative of Artistic Toy's generous donation towards our Teddy Bear Toss game this season," said Team President David Farrar. "We look forward to continuing to work with Artistic Toy on initiatives that give back to Berks County."

All collected items will be donated to local non-profits for the holiday season. With the help of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading, the Royals collected and donated 2,935 teddy bears last season.

