Arroyo, Lambson Earn American Association Weekly Honors

July 14, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball as named Chicago Dogs INF Edwin Arroyo and Winnipeg Goldeyes LHP Mitch Lambson the Pointstreak Player and Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced. Due to the schedule the honor covers the first ten days of the season, from July 3-12. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Arroyo batted .480 (12-for-25) with four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and eight runs score in eight games for Chicago. In addition, he drew seven walks to post a gaudy .618 on base percentage and his OPS for the eight games was 1.498. Heading into play today, Arroyo leads the American Association in batting average, extra-base hits, on base percentage and slugging percentage.

Arroyo is in his third season with the Dogs. In 2019, he batted .291 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 55 RBIs and 60 runs scored. The Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico has a career batting average of .314 with 41 doubles, six triples, eight home runs, 98 RBIs and 122 runs scored in 199 games with the Dogs.

Lambson started two games for the Winnipeg Goldeyes and earned a pair of victories. He was 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA. Lambson pitched 12.0 total innings and allowed one run (earned) on eight hits with ten strikeouts and three walks.

Lambson is in his fourth season with Winnipeg and is coming off a 2019 season where he went 13-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts and was named the American Association Pitcher of the Year. He has fashioned a 30-13 record with a 3.42 ERA in 80 games (41 starts). He was originally selected by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2011 draft out of Arizona State University and reached the Triple-A level with both the Astros and Atlanta Braves.

