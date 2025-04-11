Arnold Homers, Late Rally Falls Short

April 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays were defeated by the Jupiter Hammerheads in a heartbreaker 5-4 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in game four of a six-game series.

After trailing 5-0 early, Dunedin mounted a late comeback by scoring twice in both the 8th and 9th innings, and loaded the bases with one out in the final frame but Jupiter turned a game-ending double play.

RHP Daniel Guerra (4 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 6 K) took the loss in his second start of the season.

2B Bryce Arnold (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) launched a solo homer, his first of the season, to put Dunedin on the board in the 8th. In three games played to begin the season, Arnold is two-for-eight with a triple, home run, four RBI, four walks, and three runs scored. Arnold's homer left the bat at 100.2 MPH.

1B Brock Tibbitts (1-for-3, RBI) singled in the 4th and pushed home a run on a sac fly in the 8th. Tibbitts has an RBI in four straight games and has reached base in six straight games to begin his season.

