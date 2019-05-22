Army West Point vs Harvard at Dunkin' Donuts Park this Thursday Morning

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that another college baseball game has been added to the schedule at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Army West Point will play Harvard this Thursday (May 23) at 11:00 AM in the final regular season game for both teams. This game will help both teams stayed primed for their upcoming NCAA Regional games, which are set to begin next week. The Black Knights and Crimson will find out their regional placement during the NCAA selection show on Monday on ESPNU.

Tickets are available to purchase for $10 at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

WHAT: College Baseball Game between Army West Point and Harvard

WHEN: Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 AM

WHERE: Dunkin' Donuts Park

