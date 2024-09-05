Armas, Smith, Schwartz O Neville? Quién Es El Mejor D.T. Entrante En MLS?: Esto Es MLS
September 5, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Tony Cherchi, Sammy Sadovnik y Giovanni Savarese honran la carrera de Luis Suárez, rankean a los Directores Técnicos entrantes a MLS en 2024 y debaten las posibilidades de conservar su puesto para 2025.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #futbol #soccer #intermiami
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 5, 2024
- Enchant Christmas Announces Presale News and Offers First Glimpse at the All-New Light Maze Coming to PayPal Park this Holiday Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces Final Ballots for Election to 2025 Class - FC Dallas
- Real Salt Lake Winger Dominik Marczuk Called up to Poland U-21 - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Academy Look to Repeat and Grow from Successes in 2024 - FC Cincinnati
- Miami Turned Pink on Wednesday in Celebration of Inter Miami CF's "We're Coming Home" Campaign - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Purchases Alejandro Bran Contract, Loans Midfielder to Burton Albion FC - Minnesota United FC
- New York Red Bulls Sign North Plainfield, N.J. Native Serge Ngoma to New MLS Contract - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC Announce KLUTCH Sports Group as Agency of Record for Stadium Partnership Sales - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.