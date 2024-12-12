Armando Bacot Scores a CAREER-HIGH 25 PTS on 9/14 FG vs. Capitanes

December 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.