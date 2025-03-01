Armada Sail into WildTown on Saturday Night

March 1, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Q-leading Cats meet the Armada for the first time this season, and will don special kid-designed jerseys, presented by Real Atlantic Superstore in support of PC Children's Charity. The jerseys are available for fans to bid on here - until Monday, March 3 at 8pm

The Wildcats are on a 6-game win streak coming into tonight and have won 9 of 10 recently. The Cats hang on to 1st place in the league, are ranked #2 in the CHL and have clinched a playoff spot and the regular season Maritimes Division title.

Blainville lead the West Division and sit 2nd in the Western Conference behind Drummondville. The Armada are led offensively by a duo of 18 year-olds - Justin Carbonneau (39G, 38A, 77 Pts) and Vincent Desjardins (17G, 56A, 73 Pts).

