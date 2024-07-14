Sports stats



Edmonton Elks

Arkell Smith's First CFL TD Gives Edmonton the Lead: CFL

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Bethel-Thompson finds a wide open Smith for a 10-yard TD late in the first quarter.
