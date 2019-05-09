Arkansas Snaps Tulsa's Winning Streak

May 9, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - In a matchup between first and second place teams Thursday night at Dickey Stephens Park, the Tulsa Drillers had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 4-1 loss to Arkansas. The loss kept the second-place Drillers from moving to within 1/2 game of first place. Instead, the first-place Travelers widened their lead to 2 1/2 games.

It was the opening game of an eight-game road trip for the Drillers. The trip will include four more games with the Travelers, giving Tulsa four more opportunities to cut into the first-place lead.

Arkansas starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt silenced the Tulsa bats, limiting the Drillers to just three hits in six shutout innings. Crismatt recorded 13 strikeouts in the outing.

The Travelers took an early lead with a two-run first inning and never trailed.

Tulsa's only run came on a solo homer from Cristian Santana in the top of the seventh inning.

WHAT YOU MISSED

Gavin Lux's four-game homer streak came to an end. Lux, who had five home runs in his last four games, finished 0-4.

Tulsa starter Justin De Fratus pitched effectively, working into the seventh inning. After the two, first-inning runs, De Fratus blanked the Travs over the next four frames. He was eventually charged with four runs in 6.2 innings.

Adam McCreery followed De Fratus to the mound and recorded three strikeouts in 1.1 scoreless innings.

The home run from Santana was his fifth of the season.

Tulsa batters struck out a total of 16 times. Zach Reks was the only Drillers batter to not strike out.

UP NEXT: Tulsa at Arkansas, Friday, May 10, DOUBLEHEADER at 5:10 PM at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR. RHP Dustin May (2-2, 3.25 ERA) & TBA versus RHP Justin Dunn (2-1, 3.20 ERA) & TBA.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.