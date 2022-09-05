Arizona's No. 8 Top Prospect, Ryne Nelson, Headed to the Show

RENO, Nev. - Arizona Diamondbacks No. 8 Top Prospect by MLB Pipeline and former Reno Aces starting pitcher Ryne Nelson had his contract selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks today and "Received the call to the Majors" for the first time in his professional career.

Nelson will be the starting pitcher today as the Arizona Diamondbacks will battle the San Diego Padres this afternoon at Petco Park, with the first pitch set for 3:40 p.m. PST.

Today's game is also the MLB.tv Free Game of the Day, and fans can watch the game.

The Henderson, Nev. native led the Pacific Coast League in wins (10) and games started (26) in addition to ranking third in the league in strikeouts (128) and innings pitched (136.0)

He joins fellow pitchers Tommy Henry and Tyler Holton along with outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Stone Garrett and infielder Buddy Kennedy, who also made their MLB debuts this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

