Arizona State vs. UNLV at Las Vegas Ballpark, Tuesday, April 13

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - The UNLV baseball program will host the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils Tuesday, April 13 at 6:05 pm at the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, home of the Triple-A West Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The contest was originally scheduled to take place at UNLV's Earl E. Wilson Stadium on March 30; however, it was postponed to accommodate next week's date.

Tickets* for this approved, limited capacity, special event will go on sale Friday at 10:00 am and can be purchased CLICK HERE. Ticket prices start at $10.00 and will be sold in pods of two (2) and four (4).

This will be the second meeting between the Rebels and Sun Devils this season, having already played in Phoenix on March 16. UNLV won that contest 10-9 in come-from-behind fashion, scoring two runs in the top of the eighth en route to the one-run victory over the host Sun Devils, who were ranked as high as No. 11 at that time.

*Masks required for entry; temperature checks upon arrival; all standard social distancing and COVID-19 protocols in place.

