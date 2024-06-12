Arizona Rattlers at San Diego Strike Force Week 13 Highlights
June 12, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Arizona Rattlers YouTube Video
- Strike Force Fall to Rattlers 47-46 - San Diego Strike Force
