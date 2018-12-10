Arizona Fall League Announces 2018 Top Prospects Team

Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Fall League announces its 2018 Top Prospects Team. Selected by Fall League managers and coaches, it recognizes players who distinguished themselves against other top prospects from every organization in Major League Baseball throughout the AFL's recently-completed six-week schedule.

Voters were asked to consider Fall League performance and major-league projectability.

Outfielders

Luis Robert, Glendale Desert Dogs (White Sox)

League-high 14-game hitting streak (October 9-November 9), the AFL's longest since 2014 ... three-hit game (two singles, one double) on November 9 ... week five Player of the Week after leading the AFL with eight hits ... Fall Stars Game ... seven multi-hit outings ... tied for third in the league in runs scored (19).

MLB Pipeline rank: MLB #44, outfielders #10, White Sox #4

Cristian Pache, Peoria Javelinas (Braves)

Eight multi-hit games ... seven-game hitting streak (October 10-23) ... four consecutive multi-hit games (October 16-23) ... Fall Stars Game ... hit .279 with 3 doubles, 2 triples and 9 RBI.

MLB Pipeline rank: MLB #68, Braves #6

Ryan McKenna, Glendale Desert Dogs (Orioles)

Five multi-hit games included two four-hit outings ... tripled twice on October 20 ... eight-game hitting streak (October 19-31) ... winner of the "Bowman Final 2 Vote" to earn a spot on the West Division squad for the annual Fall Stars Game ... the league's No. 6 hitter (.344-tie) ... ranked second in on-base percentage (.474), slugging percentage (.590) and OPS (1.064), and third in extra-base hits (10-tie) and triples (3-tie) ... only Fall Leaguer with two four-hit games.

MLB Pipeline rank: Orioless #12

Sam Hilliard, Salt River Rafters (Rockies)

Ranked eighth in OPS (.905) ... seven multi-hit efforts in 15 games ... 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored on Opening Day (October 9) ... 2-for-5 in the AFL championship game ... hit .328 with 2 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers and 14 RBI.

MLB Pipeline rank: Rockies #9

Daz Cameron, Mesa Solar Sox (Tigers)

Ranked eighth in league batting (.342) ... tied for fourth in stolen bases (9) ... ranked ninth in OPS (.903) ... starter for the East Division in the Fall Stars Game ... nine multi- hit games ... son of three-time Gold Glove-winning center fielder Mike Cameron.

MLB Pipeline rank: Tigers #8

Nick Heath, Surprise Saguaros (Royals)

AFL leader in stolen bases (13) and runs scored (21) ... also ranked ninth in batting (.338) ... six mult-hit games ... four hits on October 27 to become one of only 13 players to notch a four-hit game ... stole three bases twice.

Third Basemen

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., Surprise Saguaros (Blue Jays)

After a torrid start, settled into the No. 4 ranking in league batting (.351) ... 13-game hitting streak in his first 13 games (October 9-30) ... three-hit games in first three appearances ... week one Player of the Week for leading the league in doubles (4), total bases (13), on-base percentage (.667) and average (.643) ... doubled in the Fall Stars Game.

MLB Pipeline rank: MLB #1, third basemen #1, Blue Jays #1

Yu Chang, Glendale Desert Dogs (Indians)

One of the league's top offensive catalysts ... No. 3 in total bases (45-tie), No. 4 in hits (29) and games played (23), No. 7 in OPS (.919) and No. 10 in batting (.337) ... nine multi-hit efforts, including eight in a span of 12 games (October 19-November 5) ... 10-game hitting streak (October 19-31) ... laced a two-run triple in the Fall Stars Game.

MLB Pipeline rank: Indians #6

Shortstops

Cole Tucker, Surprise Saguaros (Pirates)

The AFL's No. 3 hitter (.370) ... also ranked No. 2 in hits (30-tie), No. 4 in on-base percentage (.442), and No. 11 in league OPS (.899) ... one of 13 players to post a four-hit game (October 29 vs. Peoria) ...11 multi-hit games tied for the AFL lead with Peoria's Keston Hiura (Brewers) ... walk-off single November 7 vs. Scottsdale capped his ninth multi-hit effort ... singled and scored for the West Division in the Fall Stars Game.

MLB Pipeline rank: Pirates #5

Lucius Fox, Salt River Rafters (Rays)

Ten multi-hit games tied for second in the league ... eight-game hitting streak (October 9-20) ... ranked second in walks (16) and fifth in on-base percentage (.437) ... Fall Stars Game.

MLB Pipeline rank: Rays #9

Second Basemen

Keston Hiura, Peoria Javelinas (Brewers)

The 2018 AFL most valuable player ... tied the championship game for the winning Javelinas with a clutch ninth- inning RBI single ... led the AFL in hits (31), RBI (33) and total bases (54) ... also ranked second in extra-base hits (12), third in runs scored (19-tie) and games played (23), fourth in slugging percentage (.563), sixth in OPS (.934) and 16th in batting (.323) ... only Fall Leaguer to reach the 30-RBI plateau ... week two Player of the Week after going 9-for-23 with 10 RBI and 3 extra-base hits that included a home run ... 11 multi-hit games tied for the AFL lead with Tucker ... two five-RBI games ... belted the league's only grand slam (October 10) ... five homers fell one shy of sharing the league lead ... at least three RBI in six games and nine multi-RBI outings ... Fall Star Game.

MLB Pipeline rank: MLB #30, second basemen #2, Brewers #1

Jahmai Jones, Mesa Solar Sox (Angels)

Started at second base for the East Division Fall Stars ... ranked 17th in batting (.321) ... ranked 10th in league OPS (.900) ... 6 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 11 RBI and 4 stolen bases in 19 games.

MLB Pipeline rank: Angels #5

First Basemen

Tyler Nevin, Salt River Rafters (Rockies)

The Fall League EyePromise Vizual EDGE batting champion (.426) ... the league's only .400 hitter ... highest Fall League batting average since 2012 (Nate Roberts, .446) ... also led the league in on-base percentage (.535), slugging percentage (.693) and OPS (1.128) ... ranked second in lowest strikeout ratio (14.67) and third in RBI (20) and triples (3- tie) ... one of three players to reach the 20-RBI plateau ... started the AFL season with a 10-game hitting streak ... struck out only five times ... the league's week three Player of the Week (6-for-11, three triples) ... appeared in nine games at first base and four at third base ... son of former major leaguer and current Yankees' third-base coach Phil Nevin.

MLB Pipeline rank: Rockies #11

Evan White, Peoria Javelinas (Mariners)

The slick-fielding former Kentucky Wildcats star posted two impressive hitting streaks, a six-gamer (October 9-18) followed by a nine-gamer (October 23-November 12) ... Fall Stars Game ... hit .257 with 6 doubles, 2 homers, 14 RBI and 30 total bases.

MLB Pipeline rank: First basemen #3, Mariners #5

Catchers

Daulton Varsho, Salt River Rafters (Diamondbacks)

East Division starting catcher in the Fall Stars Game ... four multi-hit games over a five-game span (October 17-26) ... hit .262 with 1 double, 1 triple and 9 RBI in 18 appearances.

MLB Pipeline rank: Diamondbacks #5

Keibert Ruiz, Glendale Desert Dogs (Dodgers)

Four multi-hit outings ... RBI single in the Fall Stars Game ... hit .286 with 1 double and 6 RBI.

MLB Pipeline rank: MLB #39, catchers #3, Dodgers #2

Designated Hitters

Peter Alonso, Scottsdale Scorpions (Mets)

The power-hitting first baseman led the AFL in home runs (6-tie), doubles (7-tie), extra-base hits (13), at-bats (98) and games played (27) ... notched the AFL's only six-RBI game November 14 with four hits vs. Peoria ... one of 13 players to log a four-hit game ... starter for the East Division in the Fall Stars Game, homering in the first inning, walking and scoring in the sixth frame ... opened the season with a four-game hitting streak, including three consecutive multi-hit efforts ... triple shy of the cycle at Mesa on October 10 ... batted .255.

MLB Pipeline rank: MLB #58, first basemen #1, Mets #2

Will Craig, Surprise Saguaros (Pirates)

Shared the league home-run lead (6) with two other first basemen - Alonso and Peoria's Braxton Davidson (Braves) ... also ranked third in slugging percentage (.570) and total bases (45-tie) and fourth in RBI (18-tie) and OPS (.947) ... nine-game hitting streak ... seven multi-hit games ... season-high four RBI on November 13 with a three-run homer and two singles ... one of 20 league .300 hitters (.304).

MLB Pipeline rank: Pirates #16

Starting Pitchers

Nate Pearson, Surprise Saguaros (Blue Jays)

West Division starting pitcher in the Fall Stars Game ... ranked fourth among starters with 10.18 strikeouts per nine innings ... 2-2 with a 6.20 ERA in six starts covering 20.1 innings ... 23 strikeouts ... three of six starts (12.1 innings) were scoreless ... hurled four perfect innings with five strikeouts on November 7 vs. Scottsdale.

MLB Pipeline rank: MLB #90, Blue Jays #4

Erick Leal, Mesa Solar Sox (Cubs)

Allowed his first run in his sixth and final start ... 19.1-inning scoreless streak (October 12-November 13) ... five- strikeout, one-hit start over four innings against eventual league champion Peoria on November 6 ... among starters, ranked fifth in opponent batting average (.208) ... 2-1 with a 2.66 ERA in six starts covering 20.1 inning ... 20 strikeouts.

Relief Pitchers

Melvin Adon, Scottsdale Scorpions (Giants)

Among relievers, ranked second with 21 strikeouts and 15.32 strikeouts per nine innings pitched ... limited opponents to a .163 batting average and right-handed hitters to a .091 average ... named to the East Division pitching staff for the Fall Stars Game ... 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.

MLB Pipeline rank: Giants #19

Justin Lawrence, Salt River Rafters (Rockies)

Tied for league lead in saves (3) ... did not allow an earned run over five straight appearances (5.2 innings) ... at least one strikeout in his final six appearances ... 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances ... 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings.

MLB Pipeline rank: Rockies #16

