Arike Ogunbowale Scores 40 PTS for Second Time in Career (May 25, 2024)

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Arike Ogunbowale put on a scoring clinic vs the Phoenix Mercury. For the second time in her career she dropped 40 points and in which she scored 25 in the second half of the game to lead her team to the 107-92 win on the road

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

